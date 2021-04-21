The City of Nelsonville will implement a city-wide street sweeping program starting Monday, April 26, 2021. The streets will be swept Monday through Friday of each week. Citizens will be required to use an alternate on street parking spot the day their side of the street is swept. As shown on the attached map, the city is divided into five (5) sections. In each section, even numbered days the South and West sides of streets will be swept, and on odd numbered days North and East sides of streets will be swept. To help in remembering your street sweeping day the street sweeping schedule follows the trash and recycling schedule. As an example, if your trash and recycling is picked up on Monday, then your street will be swept on Tuesday.
Residents with questions can call 740-753-1314.
