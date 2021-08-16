The City of Nelsonville will be holding two committee meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at City Hall. Citizens comments may be emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The meetings may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel at (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ox7Z0swcmnPcJ19eizPww/featured).
- 6 p.m., Street Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss Short Street and a grant opportunity
- 7 p.m., Finance Committee. The meeting is being held to discuss City finances.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
