Due to social distancing recommendations on preventing the spread of the COVID-19, Nelsonville City Council will be meeting in regular session Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7PM via a virtual meeting. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made to council by emailing them to councilclerk@cityofnelsonville.com, no later than Monday, April 27 at noon.

