The City of Nelsonville has placed the traffic lights to flash red and yellow for 90 days at the following intersections,
- East Washington Street and Fort Street
- Burr Oak Boulevard and Chestnut Street
After the 90 days the traffic lights will be removed from the intersections.
Here is how you should treat a traffic signal flashing red or yellow.
Flashing red stop signal: Operators of vehicles shall stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering it, and the right to proceed shall be subject to the rules applicable after making a stop at a stop sign.
Flashing yellow caution signal: Operators of vehicles may proceed through the intersection or past such signal only with caution.
