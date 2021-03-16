The City of Nelsonville announced that starting on April 1, 2021 trash and recycling rates in the city will be $12.50 per month. Recycling will be at no additional cost, if you sign up to receive recycling service. The trash and recycling hauler will be Athens Hocking Recycling and Refuse. All trash and recycling charges will be included on the Nelsonville resident’s utility bills.
Nelsonville is no longer allowing trash and recycling trucks in the alleys. There will be no alley pickups after April 1, 2021 (limited exemptions will be granted per approval by the City Manager). All trash and recycling need to be placed curbside by 6 AM on scheduled pickup days. Large items are $5 per item and will need to be scheduled ahead of time for collection and marked with a sticker. Stickers can be obtained from the utility office.
All residential trash and recycling customers need to complete a customer form by March 26, 2021. The completed can be mailed to Nelsonville City Hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, OH 45764. The form can also be dropped in the water drop box located at City Hall. The form is available online at www.cityofnelsonville.com/trash. The form can also be completed online at www.cityofnelsonville.com/trash.
