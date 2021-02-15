The City of Nelsonville announces that due to the severe winter weather conditions Rumpke Waste and Recycling is unable to complete normal trash pickup this week and will be running a day behind. Normal service for Nelsonville is Tuesday, Wednesday, and a few locations on Thursday. The Rumpke plan is to bring their drivers in Tuesday at 7 a.m. to start operations. Rumpke will service the Tuesday routes on Wednesday, Wednesday routes, on Thursday, and Thursday stops on Friday. 

