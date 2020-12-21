The City of Nelsonville Utility Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss,

• Sewer Rates

• Service Director

• Storm Water Fee

• Water Deposit vs Turn on Fee

• Change City code to allow customers to shut off service seasonally, however, still charge turn on/off fee

• Water bill in landlord’s name

The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).

