The last day to sign up for the Nelsonville Water Abatement Policy is Jan. 10, 2021. The Nelsonville Water Office will still accept abatement policies due to the delayed mail. Abatement policies can be dropped off in the city’s drop box located at the entrance to City Hall. Please contact the Water Office if there are questions, at 740-753-2151.
