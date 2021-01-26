The City of Nelsonville is aware that there was a calculation error made on our customers Water/Sewer billing for February. The customers impacted are only those who reside within city limits. If you live in city limits your new bill will be issued as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we greatly appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. Please contact the Water Office if there are questions, at 740-753-2151.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments