The City of Nelsonville water meter replacement project starts today, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, and will last approximately four months. During this project residents will experience brief water interruptions to their house while the new water meter is being replaced.
Once your water meter is replaced, each customer location will be marked with a door hanger. It is recommended water customers flush their home water system for 5 to 10 minutes after the new water meter is installed. By running your water system, it will clear any sediment from your water lines. This is best done by using an outside spigot or your bathtub. DO NOT use a sink faucet because they have filter screens. Individual water meter replacements in Nelsonville should only take about 15 minutes per meter.
The Village of Buchtel water meter replacements will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Buchtel water meter replacements will take longer because new meter pits are also being installed.
When the new system is completed the water meters will be read two to three times a day using a new wireless system. Water customers will also be able to log into a website to view their water usage at any time. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this project.
