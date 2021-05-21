The Nelsonville-York City Board of Education will hold a Strategic Planning Session at noon on June 7, 2021. The board will hold its regular June meeting on June 7, 2021 at 4 p.m., and will be held in the Junior High/High School Cafeteria, Three Buckeye Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Sheriff's Sergeant appears to have close connection with indicted member of Bellar family
-
Four members of missing teen Bellar's family arrested on abuse, rape charges
-
Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, ‘cult’-like family
-
Children and adults gather in Nelsonville to memorialize Eli Spangler
-
Millfield youth to compete in National off-road race
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.