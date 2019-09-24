A new "forestry team" is working to restore oak-dominated forests throughout the Southeast Ohio region, including the Wayne National Forest.
Members of the Ohio Interagency Forestry Team signed a cooperative business plan to guide work over the next five years. Members include those from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension and the Central State University Extension.
The project area contains nearly half of Ohio's forests; 17 state forests; 34 state wildlife management areas; and Wayne National Forest.
A news release announcing the project states: "For thousands of years, oaks have been the dominant trees in the landscape of Appalachian Ohio, part of one of the most biodiverse temperate forests on earth. Many species of animals, plants and fungi depend on the presence of oaks for food and habitat. Oaks still dominate the canopy, but there are not enough young oaks to sustain oak forests into the future. The Forestry Team is developing a model to work across public land boundaries and with private landowners to develop and maintain healthy oak forests in the region.
"Over the next five years, the Forestry Team will work together to create shared visions for forest landscapes across the region, increase awareness of the loss of oaks in Southeast Ohio forests, and collectively manage oak-dominated forests across public lands and with private landowners," the news release concludes.
