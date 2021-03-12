Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Region 8 Mobility Management announces a new coordinated approach to streamlining mobility solutions. The Region 8 Mobility Solution Center (R8MSC) is located in Perry County and will serve the residents of Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington Counties.
The R8MSC will begin fielding calls on March 17, 2021 with a soft opening and a grand opening in Spring 2021. Supported by ODOT funding,
“The Mobility Initiative is to offer a ‘One Call – One Click’ center to assist with travel or ride solutions so that we can get individuals where they need to be”, Lisa Leckrone, Perry County Mobility Manager, said. This will be a collaborative effort from the R8MSC to the 5 Mobility Managers located throughout the Region.
The focus is to establish an easy to use resource that connects residents with access to mobility solutions that will in return, provide rural residents access to critical resources and services in their own communities and beyond.
The Region 8 Mobility Solution Center can be reached by calling toll free 1-833-YOU-GOGO (1-833-968-4646) or visiting OHmaps.org (OH Mobility Area Partners Solution) which is currently under construction and will be available soon.
