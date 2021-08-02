A caucus of presidents representing boards of education in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties will meet to appoint three members to the Hocking College Board of Trustees. Interested candidates must reside in Athens, Hocking or Perry counties. Preference will be given to Perry County applicants to give balance to the Board.
The application deadline is 5:00 p.m., August 9, 2021. A letter of interest and resume should be sent to Mr. Kyle Fuller, Office of the President, Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville, OH 45764
