North Court Street will be closed at Rose Alley to all vehicle traffic starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to allow the installation of a waterline. North Court Street will be open to local traffic only between State Street and Rose Alley. The closure will be in place until all work is completed, expected Wednesday, Oct. 21.

 Brick restoration in the work area will be scheduled at a later date. Contact the Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636, for additional information.

