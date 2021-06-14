ATHENS — North Shafer Street will be closed on Thursday, June 17 between West State Street and West Washington Street from 8 a.m.until maintenance of a sanitary manhole. No thru or emergency traffic will be available. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
