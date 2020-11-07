Repairs will take place on North Shafer Street's storm line between West State Street and West Washington Street beginning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The work is expected to be complete within two weeks. During this time, this section of North Shafer Street will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained to businesses. All questions can be directed to the city's Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
