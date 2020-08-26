The City of Athens announces that the Southbound lane of North Shafer between West State Street and Brown Avenue and the Westbound Lane of West State between  North Shafer and Centeral Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 for continued storm sewer repairs. 

Motorist are asked to avoid the area if possible. Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.

