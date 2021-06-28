The City of Nelsonville aquatic center staff would like to remind parents that children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult while at the aquatic center. Accompanied and supervised means that the supervising adult must remain in the pool deck area with children under 12. A supervising adult outside the pool deck area in the park, sitting in a vehicle in the parking area or anywhere else not within the paid area of the pool is not permitted.
A friendly reminder to everyone, smoking is not permitted at the Nelsonville aquatic center or in the park.
