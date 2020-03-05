Allard Excavation, LLC will resume work on the NW Athens Bikeway Spur Phase 3 Project the week of March 9, 2020. The project includes the construction of an 8-foot wide paved bikeway that will connect Armitage Road to University Estates Boulevard.

This project is scheduled to be completed in summer, 2020 and is funded through the Ohio Department of Transportation and the City of Athens.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636. Project updates will be posted on the City website, www.ci.athens.oh.us.

Load comments