OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital will be implementing a "no visitor" policy beginning Friday, March 20, at 7 a.m. The policy is a response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
Exceptions to the policy will be made for the following:
- End-of-life patients
- Patients with disabilities who need assistance
- Patients under 18 (both parents will be allowed to visit their child)
- Maternity patient can have one support person for the duration of their stay
- There will be no time limits on approved visitors
All care sites within the OhioHealth system will be under this policy. This includes hospitals, urgent cares, emergency rooms, physician's offices and more.
