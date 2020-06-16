Oak Street and Lancaster Street will be closed by the city of Nelsonville from Clinton Street to Shepherd Street beginning Thursday, June 18, 2020 through Friday, June 26, 2020. The roadway will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

