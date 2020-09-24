Oak Street in Athens will be closed on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the intersection with Mill Street, for the installation of a storm sewer line and replacement of a catch basin. The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m., and will remain closed until the work is completed. Local traffic will be permitted, but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
