The Ohio Department of Agriculture is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. regarding upcoming treatments to address invasive caterpillars.
Lymantria dispar caterpillars feed on leaves, weakening trees and shrubs and potentially killing them. The Wayne National Forest is initiating a new project to analyze Lymantria dispar treatments that may occur on the Athens District - Marietta Unit this year and in future years.
During 2022, these treatments will likely include 100 acres of the Marietta Unit in Washington County and be administered via aerial application of mating disruption pheromones. Future year’s treatments would be developed based on trap catch data from the ODA.
The treatments are not harmful to humans, animals, honey bees, or plants. General and region-specific information will be discussed at the meeting.
Registration for the virtual meeting is available on the ODA website.
