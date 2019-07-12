The Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Forestry is hosting a regional open house in Athens to provide details of management plans for area state forests.
The local meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Athens ODNR District Office (360 E. State St.).
This will feature information about the following state forests: Sunfish Creek, Perry, Blue Rock, Hocking, Shade River, Tar Hollow, Gifford, Vinton Furnace and Zaleski.
Division of Forestry forest managers and foresters develop annual work plans to guide management activities for each of Ohio’s 22 state forests covering more than 200,000 acres combined. These open houses provide an opportunity for the public to better understand and comment on Ohio’s plans for sustainable forestry, which include recreation, treating invasive species, prescribed burning and timber cruising and harvesting.
For more information about the Athens meeting, call 740-272-8519.
Comments will be accepted for up to 30 days after the respective open house, at which time they will be considered as the plans are finalized. Open house information and annual work plans will also be posted on the Division of Forestry website at forestry.ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.