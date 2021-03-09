The Ohio Ethics Commission will meet on Friday, March 12, 2021. The Commission will open the meeting in public session at noon, then adjourn to closed executive session. Following executive session, the Commission will return to open session at 12:30 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting should call 1-614-721-2972 and when prompted, enter the Meeting ID: 202 793 392#. Commission members and staff will be permitted to remain on the line once the Commission enters executive session. Members of the public are invited to call the same phone number at 12:30 p.m. for the meeting’s open session.
