Due to the state of emergency and with the passage of Am. Sub. H.B. 197, the Board will conduct an electronic meeting on Feb. 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The public will be able to attend by calling in or viewing a live video on the internet.
- Phone Number: 1-408-418-9388. Event Number / Access Code: 179 905 1758
- www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio
