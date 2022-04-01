The Ohio Smoked Meat and Barbeque Festival will be hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 13 at 5:30PM at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge, 53 Rocky Boots Way, discuss and enlist volunteers for this year's competition.
This year's competition will be held Oct. 14 and 15 in the Nelsonville Public Square.
The Ohio Smoked Meat and Barbeque Festival has attracted teams from around the world to Nelsonville since it originated in 1996 as the first official state of Ohio championship for smoked meat and BBQ. The competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. In 2008, this Ohio barbecue classic moved to the Nelsonville Public Square, spreading the sweet smell of BBQ across Nelsonville during the thired weekend of October. The competition was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
