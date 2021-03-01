Ohio University’s Facilities Management and Safety has scheduled a power outage of all facilities at The Ridges for Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The planned outage is due to a recent failure of an electrical cable that provides redundant electrical service to The Ridges. The 14-hour outage has been scheduled during non-business hours to minimize impact to the OHIO community.
Those with questions or concerns are welcomed to contact the Facilities Management and Safety Work center at 740-593-2911.
