The Ohio University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 1.
The Board will hold a meeting from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
It is anticipated that a substantial portion of this meeting will be held in executive session.
The meeting will be conducted online in accordance with Ohio House Bill 404, which allows for public meetings to be conducted in an online environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be streamed online for media and public access.
