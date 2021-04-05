The Ohio University is scheduled to meet April 8-9.
- Thursday, April 8: Executive Committee meets at 8 a.m., with a plan to go into executive session. Committee meetings will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Friday, April 9: Committee meetings, followed by the main meeting, will be held from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
- Agenda and Activities Information: The Board's full meeting agenda appears under the Board of Trustees' website.
- For an overview of April 8-9 Board of Trustees agenda items: https://www.ohio.edu/news/2021/04/ohio-university-board-trustees-discuss-academic-planning-strategies-enrollment
To access the Thursday and Friday Microsoft Teams livestreams, look for the link on the Board of Trustee's website:
