OhioMeansJobs of Athens County is hosting a job fair on Monday, Aug. 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 510 West Union Street Athens Ohio.
Attendees can bring your resume or call ahead for free resume services. Masks are required.
Employers conducting open interviews include:
- Vadakin Inc.
- Rocky Brands
- Stirling Ultracold
- Mid-Ohio Valley Employment
- Hocking Valley Community Resident Center
