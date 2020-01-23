The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) will be holding a public meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the city of Athens first floor meeting room. ORCA will be discussing the Bailey’s Mountain Bike Trail System. The agenda for the meeting is:
• City of Athens agreement
• Athens County agreement
• Rural Action proposal
• Capital budget request
• Bond issuance
• Wayne National Forest agreement
• Construction update
