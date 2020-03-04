The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville has announced a Community Health and Quality of Life Request for Proposals (RFP) to increase the accessibility and quality of health and social service programs in the area. Applications are encouraged from tax-exempt organizations in support of older adults, at-risk youth, individuals and families with low-incomes and/or those with chronic health conditions.
The foundation will host an informational briefing on Wednesday, March 25, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
Completed applications are due Friday, May 15 by noon. To learn more about the RFP, register for the informational briefing and access the application form, visit the Foundation’s website at www.osteopathicheritage.org
