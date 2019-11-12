An Ohio University alumnus has announced plans to run for Congress and challenge Rep. Steve Stivers for the 15th District.
Joel Newby, a native of Pickaway County who now lives in the Columbus area, is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for the seat.
The other is Daniel Kilgore, a Columbus actor who previously volunteered for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
The 15th District includes 12 counties in Southern and Central Ohio, including nearly all of Athens County.
Newby was involved with student government while at OU, according to his campaign website, and later attended Capital University Law School. This is his first political campaign outside of a campus.
The Messenger is updating this story and will provide a full report in an upcoming edition.
