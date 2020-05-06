The Ohio University Board of Trustees will meet Monday, May 11. Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m., with a plan to go into executive session. Committee meetings will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon, including the main board meeting.

The meeting will be conducted online in accordance with Ohio House Bill 197, which allows for public meetings to be conducted in an online environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 1, 2020.

