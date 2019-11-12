Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Nov. 12 newspaper on Page A3.
Nearly a full year after the abrupt removal of Ohio University’s LGBT Center director, the university has named three finalists to take over the position.
OU also announced dates and times for public forums featuring the three candidates.
The university has now conducted multiple searches for a new director after firing delfin bautista this past January. Three candidates were also announced in April, but OU did not select any of them as a permanent director. Instead, Micah McCarey was announced in May as the interim director.
McCarey is one of three finalists in another attempt to name a permanent director, along with Nicolas Franco and Kerr Mesner.
The three forums will be:
- Micah McCarey — Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Baker University Center (Room 231)
- Nicolas Franco —
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at 31 S. Court St. (Room 006)
- Kerr Mesner — Friday, Nov. 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at 31 S. Court St. (Room 006)
Local students, faculty and residents will be able to interact with candidates and ask questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.