Ohio University's College Gateway is located at the intersection of Union and College Streets.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

Add the Bobcats rugby team and another business fraternity to the list of organizations under investigation at Ohio University.

The men's rugby team and Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity are listed on OU's newly-created "Student Organization Status" website as being under "Conduct Review."

Rugby is a club sport at Ohio University.

These organizations and many others are under campus investigation at the present time — nine Interfraternity Council chapters; three Women's Panhellenic Association sororities; a professional fraternity for business majors; and the Marching 110 band. The university has received allegations of hazing involving those organizations.

Six remaining IFC chapters on campus are not under investigation, but remain on temporary suspension while OU continues a sweeping review of Greek life conduct.

This story is being updated. 

tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com ; @tylerjoelb

