Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic is offering no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) at their Women's Health Clinic. The services provided will include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care to women who are eligible.
These services will be offered at the Heritage Community Clinic 16 West Green Dr. Athens, OH on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8 am through 3 pm. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the either the number 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654.
