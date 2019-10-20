The Ohio University Police Department employs a chief, two captains, four lieutenants, a trio of detectives and 17 officers — not to mention two police canines, Brody and Alex.
A new initiative called the Poker Chip Challenge wants local residents and students to meet every single one of them.
Each of these members of law enforcement have unique “poker chips” featuring their names and badge numbers. As civilians encounter them — patrolling campus or at local events — they can ask for a chip.
People are encouraged to collect as many chips as possible, with the goal being to foster engagement between the department and the community.
“We are continually trying to find ways to encourage people to get to know the police officers working in their community,” said OUPD Lt. Tim Ryan, who has been involved in other such engagement opportunities like BQ on the Bricks.
Anyone who collects the entire set will be given a free display case for them. An Ohio University freshman named Quentin Kurtz is said to be the first to have collected the whole set.
The OUPD staff list is available online at ohio.edu/police/staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.