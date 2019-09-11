The Ohio University Police Department received a report this past weekend of rape at an on-campus residence hall.
An 18-year-old woman reported early Saturday, Sept. 7 of her being a victim of unwanted sexual conduct at Shively Hall on East Green Drive, Athens. The police report indicates she did not know the person.
This report came a week after the Athens Police Department had received reports of a rape and a sexual assault on Sunday, Sept. 1.
