The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.
On the day prior to the checkpoint, the county where it will take place will be announced, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
If you plan to consume alcohol, please use a designated driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.
Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement and safety partners.
