About 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations with expiration dates that had been exempted under the COVID-19 extension still need renewed before the July 1 deadline, according to Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman. Failure to renew early could result in long lines at the BMV and fines up to $150 per state law violation.
“We don’t want to see anyone penalized for not renewing in time,” said Norman. “We have heavily promoted the extension through a variety of avenues hoping that all Ohioans are aware of the deadline. Those promotional efforts include media stories, paid ads on social media, and TV and radio public service announcements.”
Those with an expiration date on their driver license, ID, or vehicle registration of March 9, 2020 and after, need to renew by this Thursday, July 1.
Those hoping to avoid long lines can use the BMV’s online queueing system available on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.