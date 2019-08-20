NELSONVILLE — A contractor has been selected to build a stone parking area for the Nelsonville Senior Center on Chestnut Street.
The Athens County Commissioners accepted a quote of $9,530 from T&A Excavating of Carbon Hill. Funding will come from the county's senior citizens levy. The plan is to pave the stone parking lot next year using revenue from the senior levy.
The parking area will be located on property the commissioners purchased for $35,000 earlier this year with money from the levy, and a house on the property has been torn down. In June, the commissioners accepted a bid of $16,840 from Revived Outreach (Tony Skaggs) of Logan for the demolition, with that work also funded from the senior levy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.