Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post responded to a crash in Hocking County involving a man on an ATV.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 on Twp. Road 178 (Sams Creek). The 1991 Suzuki ATV was driven by Kevin Danner, 41, of South Bloomingville.

Danner was reportedly headed westbound on Sams Creek Road when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and flipped on the roadway. He was transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Patrol’s news report, Danner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

