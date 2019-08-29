Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post responded to a crash in Hocking County involving a man on an ATV.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 on Twp. Road 178 (Sams Creek). The 1991 Suzuki ATV was driven by Kevin Danner, 41, of South Bloomingville.
Danner was reportedly headed westbound on Sams Creek Road when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and flipped on the roadway. He was transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Patrol’s news report, Danner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.