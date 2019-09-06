The State Highway Patrol reported 10 traffic fatalities statewide during the Labor Day weekend, between Friday, Aug. 30 at midnight and Monday, Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Among those killed was a 20-year-old Gallipolis man, Wendell L. Rossiter III, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
The Patrol reported the crash took place at 2:45 p.m. in Gallia County. Rossiter was driving southbound on Route 7 a few miles south of Gallipolis when his car was struck by a vehicle headed north attempting to turn left onto Route 218.
Rossiter’s vehicle continued off the roadway and overturned. Rossiter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Gallia County EMS to Holzer Hospital and pronounced dead, the Patrol reported.
Two occupants of the other vehicle suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash. Dakota J. Oxyer, 22, of Gallipolis, and Ladonna D. Devaney, 25, of South Point, were transported by medical helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts, the Patrol reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
The 10 deaths during Labor Day weekend were two fewer than the 12 reported in 2018.
The Patrol reported having made 661 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence and having issued more than 4,000 seat belt citations.
In total, the Patrol has reported 716 traffic fatalities to date — 12 fewer than this time in 2018.
