The two candidates for mayor of Athens will face off in a public forum on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Athens Public Library (30 Home St.). Incumbent Mayor Steve Patterson and independent challenger Damon Krane will answer questions posed by the media and the audience. Questions will be submitted anonymously, and both candidates will have a chance to answer each question.
This is the first in a series of city and county meetings of candidates for offices in the Nov. 5 election. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Athens County, they will include Athens City Council races; Glouster, Coolville, Chauncey and Albany mayoral races; and various county council, township trustee and school board candidacies. Other event dates and times will soon be announced.
For more details on the League of Women Voters of Athens County, visit www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org.
