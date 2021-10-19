McKee Paving is scheduled to begin milling and paving activities on East Park Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 22. This schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
One-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers; however, motorists are encouraged to avoid the work areas.
Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.