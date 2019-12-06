The Athens Twp. Trustees will close Peach Ridge Road (Twp. Road 213) for through traffic on Monday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A crane will be there for installing tower upgrades in the area of North Point Drive to 10644.
