Pleasantview Avenue in the city of Nelsonville will be closed from Fort Street to Scott Street beginning Thursday, Aug 13 through Monday, Aug. 17, weekdays only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Scott Street, and flaggers will be present. Pleasantview Avenue will be open to traffic during non-work hours.
The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. The city asks for motorists to use an alternate route.
