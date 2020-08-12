Pleasantview Avenue in the city of Nelsonville will be closed from Fort Street to Scott Street beginning Thursday, Aug 13 through Monday, Aug. 17, weekdays only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Scott Street, and flaggers will be present. Pleasantview Avenue will be open to traffic during non-work hours.

The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. The city asks for motorists to use an alternate route.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

